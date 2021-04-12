Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 900 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Open Text by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

