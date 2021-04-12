Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 2,050 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 774,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $50,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

NYSE TD opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

