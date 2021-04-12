Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $694,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 152.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,104 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.85 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3712 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.