Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 9,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 675,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

