New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. New Residential Investment comprises 1.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,779,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NRZ opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

