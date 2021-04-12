New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:NFH opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. New Frontier Health has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 137,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Frontier Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Frontier Health by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.