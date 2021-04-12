New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NBA stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. New Beginnings Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of New Beginnings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

