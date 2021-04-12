Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $554.39. 65,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,044. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.72 and a 200 day moving average of $517.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.70 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

