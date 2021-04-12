Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NSRGF stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

