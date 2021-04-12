Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.01 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $770.22 million and $54.01 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.40 or 0.03568707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00421023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.92 or 0.01150588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00545742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.54 or 0.00451245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.38 or 0.00384748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003537 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,652,707,786 coins and its circulating supply is 24,645,032,624 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

