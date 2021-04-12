Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.45 ($73.47).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NEM stock opened at €57.98 ($68.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.15. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

