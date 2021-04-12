NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

IWB opened at $232.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $232.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

