Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAV. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NAV opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.