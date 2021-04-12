Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Navient traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 8638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Navient by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Navient by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Navient by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

