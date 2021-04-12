NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBSPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

