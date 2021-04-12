NativeCoin Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $112.68 million and approximately $473.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00007601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.33 or 0.00399036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00052778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007029 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,717,466 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

