National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

