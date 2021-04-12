Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $156.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

