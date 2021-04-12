MyWish (WISH) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. MyWish has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $12,020.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00054283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00643685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00041807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034881 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

