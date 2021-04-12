Mushroom Hits Market Cap of $32.83 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Mushroom has traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001764 BTC on exchanges. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $12,137.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00290200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.14 or 0.00712163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,626.38 or 0.98492559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.19 or 0.00922032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,314,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

