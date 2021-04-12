Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$14.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. Cormark lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.38 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

