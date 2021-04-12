Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLLGF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $9.80 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.