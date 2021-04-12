MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $64.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

