MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $64.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

