MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €182.50 ($214.71).

Shares of MTX stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €202.50 ($238.24). 204,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a fifty-two week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €190.51.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

