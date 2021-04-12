Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $191.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12,345.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.