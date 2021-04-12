Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Acquires C$590,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.59 on Monday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$608.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.