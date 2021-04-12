Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

