Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

