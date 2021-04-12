Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,944 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACAD opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

