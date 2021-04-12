Morgan Stanley Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $355.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PH. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.71.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.98. 11,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

