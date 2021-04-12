Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

