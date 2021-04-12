Morgan Stanley Purchases 658,339 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $28,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $318,437.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

