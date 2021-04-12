Morgan Stanley Purchases 19,209 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Lamb Weston worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

