Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 198.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amarin were worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amarin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amarin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

