Morgan Stanley Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

MS stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

