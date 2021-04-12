Morgan Stanley Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $187.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.12.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.24. 18,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,521. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $169.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

