Morgan Stanley Acquires 213,762 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $26,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

BKI opened at $74.88 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

