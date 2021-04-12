Monument Capital Management Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $377.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.38 and a twelve month high of $378.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

