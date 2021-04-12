Monument Capital Management Takes $791,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

