Monument Capital Management Takes $2.35 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,058,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

NYSE GWW opened at $401.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.