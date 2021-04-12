Monument Capital Management Sells 504 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $145.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.