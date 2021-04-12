Monument Capital Management Sells 189 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $175.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.