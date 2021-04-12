Monument Capital Management Sells 10,521 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 86.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.