Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $143.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

