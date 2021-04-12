Monument Capital Management Acquires 184 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,686,000. Grace Capital increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.