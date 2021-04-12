Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $13.61 million and $37,428.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00564690 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

