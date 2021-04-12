Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 321,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.11 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

