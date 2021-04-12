MobileGo (MGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $1.77 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00660216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042692 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

