Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $23.70

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $23.70 or 0.00039529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $645,833.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00277216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.72 or 0.00714920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,395.65 or 0.99046000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.33 or 0.00966071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,280,385 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.