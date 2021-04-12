Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $423.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $418.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $146.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $149.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $154,432,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,769,000 after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.